Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress stands with anti-national forces, I.N.D.I.A. bloc trying to weaken country, says PM Modi in Rajasthan

Last Updated 12 April 2024, 10:21 IST

Barmer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of standing with anti-national forces while claiming that the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc was trying to weaken the country.

Addressing an election rally in Barmer, Modi said the Congress' thinking was anti-development and the country's border districts were deliberately deprived of development by former Congress governments.

"Congress stands with every anti-national force. It ruled for decades but there is not a single major problem of the country for which it gave a complete solution," Modi said.

"Congress' thinking is anti-development. The country's border districts were deliberately deprived of development by former Congress governments," he said.

While Modi is busy making India a powerful nation, people of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc are trying to make India weak, he said.

The Congress is a constituent of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

(Published 12 April 2024, 10:21 IST)
