Lok Sabha polls 2024: CPI(M) releases election manifesto, promises to scrap 'draconian' UAPA, PMLA

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Thursday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, promising to scrap all "draconian" laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The CPI(M) appealed to voters to defeat the BJP, strengthen the Left, and ensure the formation of an alternative secular government at the Centre.

In its manifesto, the party pledged to fight for "an uncompromising adherence to the principle that religion is separated from politics".