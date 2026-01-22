Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

GenZ-inspired lounge opens at Bengaluru airport

Next to the 080 International Lounge, Gate Z moves away from conventional lounges. It is positioned as a shared, social-first space shaped by sustainability and seamless technology, Bangalore Airport Services Limited (BASL) said.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 00:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 00:44 IST
KIABengaluru Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us