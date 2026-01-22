GenZ-inspired lounge opens at Bengaluru airport

<p>Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has opened Gate Z, a Gen Z–inspired social lounge at Terminal 2, reflecting changing expectations of airport spaces.</p>.<p>Next to the 080 International Lounge, Gate Z moves away from conventional lounges. It is positioned as a shared, social-first space shaped by sustainability and seamless technology, Bangalore Airport Services Limited (BASL) said.</p>.<p>The design draws from urban high streets, with fluid layouts, curved seating, ambient lighting and interactive zones for work or rest. AI-enabled features support intuitive navigation and personalisation.</p>.Credit card scam at KIA? Woman allegedly duped of Rs 87,000 at Bengaluru airport lounge.<p>Gate Z has four zones: Bubble & Brew (café-bar), Sipping Lounge (relaxed seating), Subway Diner (retro dining), and Amphizone (amphitheatre for screenings and pop-up events).</p>.<p>The name Gate Z was chosen through a nationwide contest inviting young Indians to take part.</p>