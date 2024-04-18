Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: Jyotiraditya Scindia vs Rao Yadvendra Yadav

The 53-year-old politician is the grandson of one of the BJP founders, Vijaya Raje Scindia, and son of former Union minister late Madhavrao Scindia. Members of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, the Scindias have moved effortlessly between parties when it comes to fighting electoral battles on their home ground.

It was a rare electoral shock for the former royals when Jyotiraditya was defeated in 2019 by the BJP candidate and his old loyalist, K P Yadav.

Jyotiraditya has represented the Guna seat four times between 2002 and 2014, including after winning a bypoll. The Union minister’s grandmother, Vijaya Raje, contested her first poll from the seat in 1957 on a Congress ticket and won. She contested as the Swatantra Party nominee in 1967 then from the BJP in 1989.

His father Madhavrao contested his first poll from Guna on a Bharatiya Jan Sangh ticket in 1971 and fought his last poll in 1999 as the Congress nominee.