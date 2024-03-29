Lok Sabha polls 2024: Features of Saksham app; voter services for people with disabilities

An eligible person with disability can register themselves through Saksham app by clicking on the column for New Voter Registration as PwD.

After downloading the app on their phones, they need to provide details like name, address, phone number etc with the ECI.

They should also provide their EPIC number mentioned on their voter id. After that, a booth level officer will visit them and finish the remaining formalities.

Saksham app also has the feature for them to request for wheelchair on the day of election along with pick up and drop facility.