Lok Sabha polls 2024: Features of Saksham app; voter services for people with disabilities

Lok Sabha election 2024 will commence on April 19 and run till June 4, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
ECI this time has also announced the option for Vote from Home (VfH) for senior citizens and people with disabilities (PwDs). Saksham app is designed in a user-friendly manner in which one can navigate the app through various features provided.
An eligible person with disability can register themselves through Saksham app by clicking on the column for New Voter Registration as PwD.
After downloading the app on their phones, they need to provide details like name, address, phone number etc with the ECI.
They should also provide their EPIC number mentioned on their voter id. After that, a booth level officer will visit them and finish the remaining formalities.
Saksham app also has the feature for them to request for wheelchair on the day of election along with pick up and drop facility.
Here are the facilities provided in Saksham app:
Some other features available on the app are: Request for new voter registration, request for migration, request for correction or deletion, status tracking and find details about the candidates.
(Published 29 March 2024, 12:34 IST)