Lok Sabha polls 2024: How the numbers stack up in the Parliament now

BJP, which heads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently has 290 seats while Congress is a distant second with 48 seats in the lower house.

The grand old party will be looking to do better this time as part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. However, Mamata Banerjee's TMC, which secured 22 seats in 2019 has turned down seat sharing proposals in Bengal, deciding to contest solo.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which has one Lok Sabha seat as of 2019, has also decided to contest alone in Punjab.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which had 8 seats as of last elections, has now been rechristened as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Both NCP and Shiv Sena which have five and 19 seats respectively, have split into factions since then.

Uddhav Thackeray currently heads his own group Shiv Sena (UBT) after facing dissent from Eknath Shinde, the current Maharashtra CM, who's landed in the NDA fold. Veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar finds himself in the same boat, with NCP (SP) his new party, following Ajit Pawar's move to the NDA, with the nephew taking both the original party name and symbol.

Polling dates are on April 19 and 26, May 7, 13, 20, and 25, and June 1. Assembly elections for the states of Andhra and Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha will be held at the same time, along with bye-polls for 35 seats in 16 states.



