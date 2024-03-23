Lok Sabha polls 2024: How to check results for your constituency

Here is how you can check the results of your constituency:

1. Go to the election results page of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

2. Select the election results options displayed on the website.

3. Select the state/constituency of your choice from the tab that opens. While the results are being counted, the pages will be refreshed periodically as more rounds of counting are conducted.

Once the counting is complete, the list of parties will be presented with the total number of seats won by each party, along with a pie chart showing the vote share on the bottom of the page.