Lok Sabha polls 2024: How to check results for your constituency

India is all set for general elections starting April 19. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced last week that polls would happen in 7 phases, and the results are to be declared on June 4.
How to check results for your constituency?
Here is how you can check the results of your constituency:
1. Go to the election results page of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
2. Select the election results options displayed on the website.
3. Select the state/constituency of your choice from the tab that opens. While the results are being counted, the pages will be refreshed periodically as more rounds of counting are conducted.
Once the counting is complete, the list of parties will be presented with the total number of seats won by each party, along with a pie chart showing the vote share on the bottom of the page.
When is polling scheduled?
543 Lok Sabha seats will undergo polls from April 19. Voting is scheduled to happen in 7 phases— April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.
Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to vote in the upcoming polls, which will see BJP-led NDA vying for a third consecutive term, while the Opposition tries to provide an alternative to the voters.
(Published 23 March 2024, 04:48 IST)