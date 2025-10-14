<p>Chennai: Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn will invest Rs 15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, where it already assembles high-end Apple iPhones, to shift its focus from electronics manufacturing services (EMS) to value-added manufacturing and research and development (R&D) integration. </p>.<p>In a statement, the Tamil Nadu government said a delegation led by Foxconn’s India representative Robert Wu met Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the state. </p>.Foxconn’s recall of more Chinese staff tests Apple’s India push.<p>The company’s Sunguvarchatiram plant, which assembles both Android phones and high-end devices of Apple Inc in separate buildings, employs over 44,000 people, predominantly women, making the facility the largest outside China. </p>.<p>“During the meeting, Foxconn announced a major investment commitment of Rs 15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu and creation of 14,000 new jobs, with a special focus on engineering graduates and highly skilled youth, signalling Foxconn’s shift towards value-added manufacturing, R&D integration, and technology-led operations in Tamil Nadu,” the statement added.</p>.<p>The statement also said the first-ever Foxconn Desk in India will be established at Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state government’s investment arm to ensure faster coordination, investor facilitation, and mission-mode engagement across projects.</p>.<p>Robert Wu said Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure readiness, ease of doing business reforms, and future-focused policy leadership make it a preferred destination for Foxconn’s next phase of growth in India, including strategic verticals such as battery technologies and AI-led manufacturing systems, the statement added. </p>.<p>Sources said the investment will be towards moving up the value chain, including manufacturing components that go into smartphones. </p>.<p>Besides the Sunguvarchatiram facility, Foxconn’s group company, Yuzhan Technology (India) Pvt. Ltd, is building an unit at the ESR Industrial Park in Oragadam near Sriperumbudur to manufacture electronics components.</p>.<p>Key electronics components being made in India will come as a big boost to the electronics ecosystem in Tamil Nadu which is home to almost all key suppliers of Apple like Pegatron, Salcomp, Tata Electronics, who already have massive production units. </p>