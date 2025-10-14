Menu
Tamil Nadu's SIPCOT inaugurates creches in 16 industrial parks

While the space for the creches will be provided by SIPCOT, the facilities will be run by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FICCI) Ladies Organisation (FLO).
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 19:30 IST
