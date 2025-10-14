<p>Chennai: In a move aimed at helping working women and easing stress over taking care of their children, the Tamil Nadu government-owned State Industries Promotion Corporation (SIPCOT) on Monday launched creches at 16 industrial parks across the state. </p><p>While the space for the creches will be provided by SIPCOT, the facilities will be run by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FICCI) Ladies Organisation (FLO). </p>.SIPCOT launches initiative to bridge skill gap in students.<p>The creches at the SIPCOT industrial parks in Hosur, Oragadam, Thervoykandigai, Vallam Vadagal, Siruseri, Gummidipoondi, Cuddalore, Bargur, Perundurai, Thoothukudi, Nilakottai, Ranipet, Pudukkottai, Manamadurai, and Pillaipakkam were inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin virtually from the State Secretariat. </p>.<p>To begin with, the creches will serve over 675 children and more facilities will be established if the demand arises. The facility will benefit nearly 3.23 lakh employees, creating a significant impact on workforce participation, family welfare, and gender-inclusive economic growth, FICCI FLO, Chennai’s immediate past chairperson Divya Abhishek said. </p>.<p>The creche will cater to children between 6 months and five years of age and will be beneficial to staff across all components, including labourers. Abhishek told <span class="italic">DH</span> that the creche will be education-based and one teacher will be appointed for 10 children, and the resources will be enhanced according to the needs. </p>.<p>“The children will be taught from the curriculum developed by in-house experts. This partnership supports education-based childcare within the care economy, addressing significant barriers to women’s workforce participation,” she said. </p>.<p>The project is supported by United Ways as the CSR implementing partner, through the generous CSR contributions and donor support from A R Foundations Private Limited, RBA exports Private Limited and Prakash Ferrous industries Private Limited. </p>.<p>The creches will adhere to national guidelines under the Maternity Benefit Act of 2017 to promote early learning and development, FICCI FLO said. </p>.<p>Senthil Raj I.A.S., Managing Director, SIPCOT, said the establishment of creche facilities in SIPCOT’s industrial parks is another step towards ensuring that the personal life workload of the working women, particularly mothers, is reduced so that they can contribute more productively to the economy.</p>.<p>SIPCOT acquires land from private owners to create Land Banks that play a pivotal role in attracting investors to Tamil Nadu as they are spared of the long and grueling process of acquiring land from private parties. </p>.<p>The land acquired is used to form industrial estates by SIPCOT which ensures that the premises get good roads, water, sewerage, and electricity facility. In SIPCOT industrial estates, the government provides the land to companies on a 99-year lease, and it will be renewed after due process. </p>