Lok Sabha polls 2024: Kerala police book online channel for fake news against voting machines

As per the case registered at the City Cyber crime station here, the online channel had published a news stating that electronic voting machines kept in the capital district have glitches and there was a dispute between election officials and politicians in this regard.
The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the district collector, police said.
The online channel withdrew the news after the legal action, police said in a Facebook statement.
Police also warned of stringent action against those who spread misleading and hate-mongering news among the public in connection with the Lok Sabha polls.
A 24x7 cyber patrolling has been launched in the state to detect all kinds of such cybercrimes, they added.
(Published 20 April 2024, 10:12 IST)