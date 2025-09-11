Women flag safety gaps in BMTC despite free travel scheme

<p>Bengaluru: Despite the success of the free bus travel scheme for women, Bengaluru’s transport system needs significant improvements, participants said at a mobility-focused event on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Titled 'Women on the Move', the event was held at Bangalore Creative Circus in Yeshwantpur, and was facilitated by the Sustainable Mobility Network, a coalition of 25 transport advocacy groups. It drew on a research report co-commissioned by social impact organisations Asar and Purpose.</p>.<p>Vendors, a student, and a social justice activist shared their commuting experiences.</p>.<p>While the Shakti scheme saves time and money, panellists said safety remains a major concern. The report noted that fare subsidies do not address safety, with most women stating that they had not seen improvements since the scheme’s launch.</p>.Female passenger, BMTC driver trade blows in ugly bus spat .<p>Other issues raised included bus delays, unserved areas, and poorly lit, unsheltered bus stops. Panellists urged improved routes and timings, better infrastructure, and protection from harassment.</p>.<p>Participants also joined a workshop to discuss accessibility, safety, and operational efficiency across three case studies. The Sustainable Mobility Network will collate the findings and present them to the BMTC.</p>.<p><strong>Improving safety features</strong> </p>.<p>The BMTC will install an additional security camera on electric buses, raising the number from four to five per bus.</p>.<p>"We are also planning to integrate our services with Suraksha, the SOS app of the Bengaluru Traffic Police as well," said Ramachandran R, Managing Director of BMTC.</p>