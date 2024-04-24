Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Khammam seat: Congress high command's delay & dilemma displays intense power play, turf war in Telangana unit

Hyderabad: The knot over selection of candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha segment and the dilemma of the high command shows the perfect power play in place in Telangana's Congress unit.

It is only 140 days since the Congress came to power in Telangana after 10 years of prolonged struggle in India's youngest state. Party senior leader and state deputy chief minister, Mallu Batti Vikramarka and his cabinet colleague, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy are locking horns over Khammam seat.

Vikramarka is the dalit face of the party and a staunch loyalist of Gandhi family, whereas, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy though joined the party recently, comes from the influential Reddy community that had backed the party in Telangana with all the resources in his hand.