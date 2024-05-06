Open manholes, missing lids: Bengaluru's infrastructure woefully unprepared for monsoon test  

Bengaluru: BWSSB Chairman Ramprasath Manohar V said around 11,000 manholes in the city are damaged, with 2,500 being severely compromised and posing a risk of road accidents and flooding.
Bengaluru has nearly three lakh manholes linked to the city's vast network of underground drains.
The infrastructure faced a critical test last week with even light to moderate rainfall leading to widespread traffic congestion. Stormwater drains overflowed, and underground drainage systems leaked, highlighting the city's vulnerability to flooding during the upcoming monsoon season.
To solve the problem, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is desilting underground drains.
"We are rigorously monitoring the desilting of manholes across the city. We have repaired and desilted about 2,050 risk-prone manholes,” he told DH.
The BWSSB chief has urged officials to prevent rainwater from entering manholes and sewage pipelines, especially considering that many manhole lids tend to open during heavy rains. He cautioned that this situation could lead to significant consequences, from wasting storm water to creating potential hazards for commuters and pedestrians.
The BWSSB has not completed drilling borewells or constructing pipelines in many areas, nor have they replaced missing or damaged manhole lids. This lack of action has raised concerns among citizens and daily commuters about the risk of road accidents. It has also alerted public transport users to the possibility of prolonged traffic delays ahead of the monsoon season.
The concerns among citizens stem from both severe heat and dry spells this year and the historical pattern of haphazard urban planning by civic bodies. Mismanagement of drainage systems and construction debris along roads has exacerbated issues, especially during the monsoon season in flood-prone areas.
Citizens raised worries about the risks associated with pothole-filled roads and uncovered stormwater drains managed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
In response to water scarcity, the BWSSB also authorised the drilling of 313 borewells throughout the city.
"Currently, 144 borewells have been successfully drilled. The remaining 169 borewells will resume pending work, taking into account potential rainfall, and conducting of area-specific surveys," stated Manohar.
He clarified that rainfall and groundwater levels do not have a direct correlation. “The water retention capacity of soil in area-specific surveys will help us take further action on continuing the drilling works,” the BWSSB chief added.