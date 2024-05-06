Traffic congestion likely in Majestic today as thousands leave Bengaluru to vote

Bengaluru: Police have warned of traffic congestion in and around Majestic on Monday as thousands of people are expected to move to their hometowns in North Karnataka to vote in the third phase of the general elections.
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will run scores of additional buses from Majestic to destinations in North Karnataka, adding to the congestion. The traffic police have asked the public to take alternative roads.
Special train to Hubballi
The South Western Railway (SWR) will run a special train from KSR Bengaluru to Hubballi on Monday to cater to people going to North Karnataka to vote in the third phase of the parliamentary elections.
Train number 07391 will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 11 pm on Monday and reach Hubballi at 7.55 am the next day. It will have stoppages at Bengaluru Cantonment, Tumakuru, Davangere, Harihar and Haveri.
Special train to Arunachal
The SWR will run a special train between Hubballi and Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun for five trips one-way.
Train number 07387 will depart from Hubballi at 12.05 pm on Wednesdays from May 8 to June 5 and reach Naharlagun at 11 pm on the third day.
In the return direction, train number 07388 will depart from Naharlagun at 11 pm on Saturdays from May 11 to June 8 and reach Hubballi at 9 am on the fourth day.
The train will stoppages at Gadag, Hosapete, Guntakal, Guntur, Vizianagaram, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Kharagpur, New Jalpaiguri, New Bongaigaon and Rangapara North.
Published 05 May 2024, 21:38 IST