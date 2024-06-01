Home
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Mehbooba likely to skip today's I.N.D.I.A. bloc meet

Top leaders of the opposition grouping will be meeting in the national capital in the afternoon to assess their performance in the Lok Sabha election and chalk out their strategy ahead of the results.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 08:37 IST
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 08:37 IST

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said Saturday she is likely to skip the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting to be held in New Delhi later in the day due to personal reasons.

"I may not go as my mom has undergone an eye surgery," she told PTI.

Top leaders of the opposition grouping will be meeting in the national capital in the afternoon to assess their performance in the Lok Sabha election and chalk out their strategy ahead of the results.

Both the National Conference (NC) and PDP were invited to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting. NC president Farooq Abdullah left for New Delhi from Srinagar on Saturday morning.

Published 01 June 2024, 08:37 IST
Jammu and KashmirMehbooba MuftiPDPLok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

