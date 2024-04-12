Lok Sabha polls 2024: Not just growth and nationalism, Modi campaigns on foreign policy

New Delhi: In a campaign video clip, BJP credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi for halting the Russia-Ukraine war two years ago so the government could rescue and repatriate nearly 20,000 stranded Indian students.

In the video, a young woman rushes to her middle-aged parents waiting outside an airport building, hugs them and says between sobs, “I had told you, no matter what the situation, Modi ji will bring us home. He stopped the war, Papa, and got us out.”

Modi shared the video on his YouTube page on March 10 this year, under the caption: "Safety & security of all Indians assured as they are Modi's Family". It has since gathered nearly 6,50,000 views.

At the time, Indian officials dismissed suggestions that New Delhi had prevailed on Moscow to delay the assault to allow the evacuation of its citizens.

India votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls starting on April 19 and Modi, who polls project will convincingly win a rare third term in office, has made the country's global standing and foreign policy an unusual electoral plank.

The Lok Sabha elections are fought usually on domestic issues like prices, caste equations and allegations of corruption. Foreign policy is almost never a part of campaign rhetoric except for conflicts or tensions in the neighbourhood.

But this February, in a poll published by the India Today group, 19 per cent of the 35,000 respondents said Modi will be most remembered for "raising India's global stature”.