Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Referred to Rahul Gandhi's old name due to his recent statements helping BJP: Kerala CM Vijayan

Vijayan was apparently referring to former CM V S Achuthanandan's remarks a decade ago against Gandhi calling him an 'Amul Baby.'

The Kerala CM, during his press meet on Tuesday, also justified the allegedly objectionable remarks made by LDF MLA P V Anvar against Gandhi. Vijayan said that the Congress leader should realise that when he says something, 'he will receive it back in kind.'

"He does not have such a stature that he will not get any response for his remarks," the communist party veteran said in response to a query on the issue by a reporter.