Lok Sabha polls 2024: The Gandhis, trailing Modi, battle for political survival

Virtually all opinion polls suggest Modi's BJP will return to power for a rare third term - and dominate in Uttar Pradesh - when results from the seven-phase election are announced on June 4.

Neither party has yet named its candidate for Raebareli, though both BJP and Congress officials said an announcement would be made this week. The seat was represented by Congress's long-time president, Sonia Gandhi, from 2004 until she entered the Rajya Sabha this year.

Reuters interviewed 21 lawmakers, party officials and analysts, including 13 members of Congress, for this story. Many of them described a party that faces another big loss in Uttar Pradesh, and risks losing its status as India's main opposition group as rival regional parties make gains elsewhere in the country.

They blamed what they described as lacklustre management by Sonia and her son Rahul, Modi's leading national critic, and the family's inability to rally the country's fractured centre and centre-left opposition. Over two dozen opposition parties, including Congress, formed the anti-BJP I.N.D.I.A. coalition last year but the bloc has been riven by bickering and defections by important members.

Major regional parties such as West Bengal's Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh have declined to contest the election with Congress and are running candidates against both BJP and the Gandhis' party.

Rahul's office declined an interview request. When asked by Reuters at a campaign rally about his political future and opinion polls, he said: "My job is to spread political activism; results can never be predicted." He did not comment when asked about divisions among the opposition.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the "alliance reflects the true spirit of democracy: we are together against Modi," though Congress was willing to fight alone if needed.

Asked about the risk of Congress losing its status as one of India's big two parties, Kharge said his focus was on defeating the BJP's Hindu nationalist ideology, and not Congress's strength relative to other parties. The BJP's critics, who say that Modi's government discriminates against religious minorities such as Muslims and has weaponised law enforcement agencies against political opponents, fear a third term would be corrosive to democracy in the world's most populous nation.

The government has rejected allegations that it has hounded opposition leaders with federal investigations and Modi denies that there is religious discrimination in India.

Modi's aides have also downplayed concerns from left-of-centre parties that he will amend the constitution to remove references to secularism, a move that BJP's critics say would fulfil his Hindu majoritarian agenda.

"BJP’s vision of single-party rule in the country is an approach opposed to India’s diversity and pluralism," said Congress federal lawmaker Shashi Tharoor.