For the first Lok Sabha polls in 1952, 16,500 personnel were appointed on six-month contracts to type and collate the electoral rolls constituency-wise. As many as 3,80,000 reams of paper were used for printing the rolls and 56,000 presiding officers were appointed to supervise the voting. They were assisted by 2,80,000 helpers and 2,24,000 policemen were assigned to guard against violence to ensure free and fair elections.