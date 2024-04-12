Lok Sabha polls 2024: Tussle between Sangeet Som and Sanjiv Baliyan may queer BJP's electoral pitch in Western UP

Lucknow: With less than a week left for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the ongoing tussle between firebrand BJP leader Sangeet Som, who hails from 'thakur' community and saffron party MP and candidate from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat Sanjeev Baliyan, a 'Jat', threatens to queer BJP's electoral pitch in western Uttar Pradesh.

Som, a prominent 'thakur' leader and former MLA from Sardhana assembly seat in Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency, has refused to campaign for Baliyan saying that he did not consider him (Baliyan) a leader of his 'stature'.

The two leaders were also engaged in a sharp verbal duel with Som virtually dubbing Baliyan a 'goonda' while the latter compared Som with 'Shikhandi' (a character in the Hindu epic Mahabharat, who was born a female but changed her sex).