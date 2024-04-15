Lok Sabha polls 2024: Yediyurappa urges Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Sri not to contest against Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad

Hubballi: Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday appealed to Fakira Dingaleshwar Swamiji not to contest against BJP candidate Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha polls from Dharwad constituency.

"I have already spoken to him once, and I will contact him through phone once again. I request him not to go for this misadventure, but to co-operate, considering the support of people Joshi has," Yediyurappa said.