Lok Sabha polls 2024: Yediyurappa urges Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Sri not to contest against Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad

Hubballi: Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday appealed to Fakira Dingaleshwar Swamiji not to contest against BJP candidate Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha polls from Dharwad constituency.
"I have already spoken to him once, and I will contact him through phone once again. I request him not to go for this misadventure, but to co-operate, considering the support of people Joshi has," Yediyurappa said.
He said Joshi is a mature politician to be elected unanimously, and all know about development works he has brought. "I once again request the seer not to contest against Joshi at any cost. Let us see what decision he takes. But, there is no doubt that voters are with Joshi," he added.
He also said pro-BJP and pro-Modi wave is prevailing.
Yediyurappa, BJP's Lingayat strongman, was on his way to Dharwad to accompany Joshi while filing his nomination papers.
Fakira Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Shirahatti-Balehosur has announced to contest as an independent, alleging that Joshi suppressed Lingayat and other community leaders. Four-time MP and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is seeking re-election for the fifth consecutive term from Dharwad constituency, where Veerashaiva-Lingayats form the majority among voters.
(Published 15 April 2024, 07:53 IST)