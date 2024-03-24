Lok Sabha polls: BJP drops Varun Gandhi, Maneka retained

Lucknow: The BJP unveiled 13 candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, notably featuring Arun Govil, renowned for his role as Lord Ram in the Ramayan TV serial, who will contest from Meerut. The party also made a significant change by replacing Varun Gandhi with UP PWD minister Jitin Prasada in Pilibhit.

Varun Gandhi, who has recently voiced concerns against the BJP on various issues, including employment and health, was not included in the list. However, his mother, Maneka Gandhi, has been retained and will run from the Sultanpur parliamentary constituency.

Atul Garg has been nominated from Ghaziabad, replacing sitting MP and Union Minister V K Singh, who announced his decision not to contest the Lok Sabha elections shortly before the list was released.