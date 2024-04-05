Lok Sabha polls: Lotus-shaped mehendi among Modi's campaign plans to woo women voters in Karnataka

Bengaluru: With Congress being bullish on wooing women voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked booth-level BJP workers in Karnataka to carry out targeted programmes to win over the female segment of the electorate.

This includes organising a statewide campaign to get women to apply mehendi on their hands in the shape of the lotus - the BJP's symbol. Also, Modi said at least two women-led processions must be held in every booth. Further, he asked booth workers to reach out to the women head of every household.

Modi issued these instructions during his hour-long interaction with BJP booth workers from Karnataka.