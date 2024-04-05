Lok Sabha polls: Lotus-shaped mehendi among Modi's campaign plans to woo women voters in Karnataka

Bengaluru: With Congress being bullish on wooing women voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked booth-level BJP workers in Karnataka to carry out targeted programmes to win over the female segment of the electorate.
This includes organising a statewide campaign to get women to apply mehendi on their hands in the shape of the lotus - the BJP's symbol. Also, Modi said at least two women-led processions must be held in every booth. Further, he asked booth workers to reach out to the women head of every household.
Modi issued these instructions during his hour-long interaction with BJP booth workers from Karnataka.
This comes at a time when the Congress government in Karnataka is banking on women voters for the Lok Sabha elections especially those who have benefitted under the five guarantee schemes. As many as 1.23 crore women have signed up for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme (Rs 2,000 per month). And, an estimated 60 lakh women are travelling in buses for free under the Shakti scheme.
Modi said a new three-member team comprising one woman must be formed. This team should visit homes and have a chat with citizens to convince them about the BJP's achievements.
“During the visits, the team must have a list of the BJP’s achievements. We must also tell people about how the Congress government in Karnataka has failed to deliver on its promises and corruption that prevails," Modi said.
Modi also suggested that booth-level workers must meet after every day's work to exchange notes, especially on any negativity that exists about the union government, the BJP or the party's candidates. “The party must take corrective steps based on these inputs," he said.
The BJP's 'Page Pramukhs' should identify voters who will not be available on the day of polls, Modi said. "We must encourage them to vote. We must also ask people to vote early in the day given that the summer heat is rising. For the elderly and differently-abled, we must offer help in taking them to the polling booth," he said.
Modi insisted that booth-level workers should create reels on social media about beneficiaries of various union government schemes.
Booth workers from Mysuru, Shivamogga, Udupi and Belagavi interacted with Modi. He asked them questions about people's reception of the union government's schemes, the Ram Mandir and so on. During the interaction, Modi also noted that one booth worker from Belagavi, Shruthi Aptekar, struggled to answer his questions.
