Lok Sabha polls: Stalin, Rahul share stage in Coimbatore rally; tear into BJP over bonds, language 'imposition'

Rahul, who heaped praise on Stalin and called him his “elder brother”, mocked Modi for proclaiming that he likes “dosa and vada” while in Tamil Nadu, and talks about ‘One Country, One Language’ immediately after he lands in New Delhi. “Why should there be a single language? Why shouldn’t Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, and Manipuri get their due in India. You eat whatever you want, but don’t take away the cultural identities of people,” Rahul told Modi.

While DMK has fielded Ganapathi P Rajkumar, the AIADMK’s candidate is Singai G Ramachandran and BJP’s nominee is its state unit chief K Annamalai. Rahul and Stalin’s campaign for Lok Sabha polls came days after Modi campaigned for NDA candidates in Chennai, Vellore, and Mettupalayam.

In his speech, Stalin said he would like to utilize the stage in Coimbatore to make a “starting revelation” and went onto allege that a Tamil Nadu-based firm had approached the state government to invest Rs 6,500 crore in the city and both sides completed their talks. “Suddenly, they (the Union Government) threatened the firm and took the investment to Gujarat. This is BJP’s fake love for Coimbatore. It is the BJP that took away a big investment in the semiconductor sector to Gujarat from Coimbatore,” he added.