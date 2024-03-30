Lok Sabha Polls: Voting not just a right but responsibility, say first-time voters in Arunachal

Itanagar: For many first-time voters in Arunachal Pradesh voting is not just a right but a responsibility also for building a strong base for a vibrant democracy.

First-time voters in Arunachal Pradesh constitute 46,144 of the total 8,82,816 electorate.

Voting for the two Lok Sabha constituencies and the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly will be held simultaneously on April 19.

Eighteen-year-old Millo Sunyo who will vote for the first time said, "Voting is not just a right but a responsibility of all eligible voters to exercise their adult franchise for building a strong base for a vibrant democracy".

She says elections should be free of money culture, and freebies like distribution of petrol, diesel, liquor, edibles, etc.

Sunya, who hails from Ziro-Hapoli assembly constituency, said people, especially new voters, should turn out in good numbers as it is essential for a healthy democratic process.

"Many a time, we criticise the government but skip participating in the voting process," said 23-year-old Mingo Ete, who hails from Aalo in West Siang district, and will exercise his franchise for the first time.

Ete says as a first-time voter, he would like his representatives in the assembly and parliament to be accessible, accountable and transparent in their actions, keeping constituents informed about progress and addressing their concerns.

He also expects his representatives to uphold ethical standards and respect democracy.