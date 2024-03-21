Lok Sabha polls: What happens when EVMs and VVPATs don't match?

An EVM is a device that allows voters to caste their votes using electronic means. According to the ECI, it assists in or oversees the casting and counting of votes. An EVM is made of two parts: the control unit and the balloting unit.

Voters can use the VVPAT machine to verify if their votes were cast as intended by using a verification technique. A VVPAT prints a paper slip with the name, party symbol, and serial number of the candidate a voter selects. Election fraud and malfunctions are intended to be identified by VVPATs.

To ensure safety and transparency, the ECI has advised officials to match data from EVMs and VVPATs.