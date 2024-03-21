JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha polls: What happens when EVMs and VVPATs don't match?

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), EVM assists in or oversees the casting and counting of votes. An EVM is made of two parts: the control unit and the balloting unit.
Last Updated 21 March 2024, 08:15 IST

India is all set for general elections starting April 19. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced last week that polls would happen in 7 phases, and the results are to be declared on June 4.

It goes without saying that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) will be used to conduct elections.

So, what exactly do these devices do?

An EVM is a device that allows voters to caste their votes using electronic means. According to the ECI, it assists in or oversees the casting and counting of votes. An EVM is made of two parts: the control unit and the balloting unit.

Voters can use the VVPAT machine to verify if their votes were cast as intended by using a verification technique. A VVPAT prints a paper slip with the name, party symbol, and serial number of the candidate a voter selects. Election fraud and malfunctions are intended to be identified by VVPATs.

To ensure safety and transparency, the ECI has advised officials to match data from EVMs and VVPATs.

What would happen then if they do not match?

Should there be a disparity between the data on VVPATs and EVMs, the polling station's specific paper slips are re-examined. The count determined by the VVPAT paper slips takes precedence over the vote count recorded on the EVMs if the disparity continues.

When is polling scheduled? 

543 Lok Sabha seats will undergo polls from April 19. Voting is scheduled to happen in 7 phases— April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to vote in the upcoming polls, which will see BJP-led NDA vying for a third consecutive term, while the Opposition tries to provide an alternative to the voters.

Catch more Election FAQs with DH.

