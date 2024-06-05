Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Mixed bag for Karnataka ministers' children

It was a bittersweet experience for ministers in Karnataka who fielded their children in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Of the six children who were in the fray, three tasted success and the rest were humbled.
The Congress had fielded Priyanka Jarkiholi (27), daughter of Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi from Chikkodi; Sagar Khandre (26), son of Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre from Bidar and Sunil Bose (42) son of Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa from Chamarajanagar. All the three scripted emphatic victories on debut.
On the other hand, Mrinal Hebbalkar (31), son of Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar from Belgaum; Samyukta Patil (30), daughter of Sugarcane Development and Textiles Minister Shivanand Patil from Bagalkot, and former MLA Sowmya Reddy (41), daughter of Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy from Bangalore South tasted defeat.
Except for Sowmya, who had contested two Assembly polls, all others were new to electoral politics.
