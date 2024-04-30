JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | PM Modi scared of losing power, claims Siddaramaiah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is certain that he will not return to power, and hence, the BJP is fixing the opinion poll survey reports by Axis My India, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged on Monday.
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 20:57 IST

“BJP is scared of losing the Lok Sabha polls. They will indulge in vendetta and communal politics to polarise votes. People should be wary of BJP’s divisive politics,” Siddaramaiah said while addressing Prajadhwani-2 in Kudligi which falls under Bellary Lok Sabha constituency.

“People should defeat Modi’s ploy to instigate OBCs against Muslims over reservation issue,” he said and urged the electors to defeat Sriramulu, who has given ‘Chombu’ to Ballari as minister and legislator.

“RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat’s statement that the Sangh Parivar never opposed reservation is a stark lie. The OBC communities have not forgotten the then BJP Rajya Sabha member and national vice president Rama Jois moving the court against reservation.

They (BJP) opposed Mandal Commission report and pushed the students of OBC communities to the brink of suicide. The Sangh Parivar always opposed reservation. It has become a habit for BJP to mislead OBC communities with lies,” he charged.

(Published 29 April 2024, 20:57 IST)
