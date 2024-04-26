Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | PM Modi to address five rallies in North Karnataka region on April 28, 29

With an aim to strengthen BJP state unit’s efforts to consolidate votes in North Karnataka region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing party’s rallies in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Bagalkot and Ballari districts during his two-day visit on April 28 and 29.
According to a statement released by the BJP Karnataka Election Management Committee state coordinator and general secretary V Sunil Kumar, Modi will be addressing in all five rallies during his two-day visit.
“On April 28, PM Modi will address four rallies in day, starting from Belagavi at 10 am then at 12 noon in Sirsi in Uttara Kannada, Davangere at 2pm and Bellary at 4 pm. Whereas on April 29 he will address a rally in Bagalkot at 11 am,” he stated.
The BJP is contesting in alliance with the JD(S). The saffron party had swept the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. In fact it had bagged all 14 seats of North Karnataka region that are going to polls on May 7. The party wants to retain all 14 seats this time as well riding on the popularity of Modi.
(Published 25 April 2024, 19:58 IST)