Modi's projection of BJP winning 370 seats in Lok Sabha polls a conservative estimate: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forecast of the BJP winning 370 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is a conservative estimate as nothing said by him is ever an exaggeration.

In an interview with PTI, Puri also said that the prime minister's statements on target dates for implementation of schemes are invariably a result of deep and thorough research and are based on inputs he gets from many people.

He then puts an overall political stamp on it, he minister said.

"In 2014, we had a miserable failure on the biofuel blending front and in previous 10 years, we were not able to achieve even 1.5 per cent biofuel blending in 10 of our states and union territories.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came and said that we are going to change this. We can do 10 per cent blending by November 2022 and 20 per cent blending by 2030. We achieved the 10 per cent target five months before the time," he said.