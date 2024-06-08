Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | More than 50% MPs elected from Maharashtra are Marathas

Mumbai: More than 50% of the MPs elected to Lok Sabha from Maharashtra belong to the politically dominant Maratha caste.
Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, 5 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 4 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). Of the 48 elected MPs, 26 are from the Maratha community. The other big chunk of 9 comprises Other Backward Classes, followed by SCs (6), STs (4), and 3 from other castes.
Three others from other communities are BJP’s Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), a Brahmin; BJP’s Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), a Marwari; and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Anil Desai (Mumbai South-Central), a Saraswat-Brahmin.
The Maratha MPs include Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayan Raje Bhosale of Satara and Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj of Kolhapur, who are descendants of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji.
The maximum number of Maratha MPs come from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray-Shiv Sena (UBT), which has sent six Maratha lawmakers each.
The Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Maratha MPs are Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim), Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South), Rajabhau Waze (Nashik), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Nagesh Ashtikar (Hingoli) and Omraje Nimbalkar (Osmanabad).
The Shiv Sena Maratha MPs are Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan), Sandipan Bhumare (Aurangabad), Naresh Mhaske (Thane), Dhairyashil Mane (Hatkanangle), Shrirang Barne (Maval) and Pratap Jadhav (Buldhana).
The four Congress MPs from the Maratha community are Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj (Kolhapur), Shobha Bacchav (Dhule), Vasant Chavan (Nanded) and Kalyan Kale (Jalna).
Independent MP Vishal Patil (Sangli), who contested as a Congress rebel, has extended support to Congress.
The BJP’s Maratha MPs are Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayan Raje Bhosale (Satara), Narayan Rane (Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg), Muralidhar Mohol (Pune), Anup Dhotre (Akola), and Smita Wagh (Jalgaon).
The nine MPs from the OBC community include Pratibha Dhanorkar (Chandrapur), Prashant Padole (Bhandara-Gondiya), and Amar Kale (Wardha), all from Congress, who hail from the Kunbi community.
NCP (SP)’s Suresh Mhatre (Bhiwandi) is from the Agri community, while Amol Kolhe (Shirur) is from the Mali community. NCP’s Sunil Tatkare (Raigad) is from the Gawali community. BJP’s Raksha Khadse (Raver) is from the Leva-Patil community, while Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar is from the Parit community.
The five candidates elected from SC reserved seats are Praniti Shinde (Solapur), Balwant Wankhede (Amravati), Dr Shivaji Kalge (Latur), and Shyam Barve (Ramtek)—all four from Congress—and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi). Varsha Gaikwad (Mumbai North-Central) of Congress, who hails from the SC community, won from an open seat.
The four candidates elected from ST-reserved seats are Hemant Savara (Palghar), Bhaskar Bagare (Dindori), Gowaal Padavi (Nandurbar) and Kirsan Namdeo (Gadchiroli-Chimur).
