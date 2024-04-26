Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty and Rahul Dravid encourage citizens to vote in large numbers

Noting that she had travel plans, but wanted to come and vote before that, Sudha Murty said, "Matadana Shreshta Daana (voting is nobel). Rather than sitting and talking, come out, vote and express your opinion. More and more people should come out and vote."

Speaking to reporters after voting at a polling booth in Jayanagar here, she appealed to youth to come out and vote. "Senior citizens like me will be standing in the queue. Youth should also come out and vote."

Sudha Murty requested the citizens of Bengaluru, which is known for low turnout, to come out and vote in large numbers. "Educated people usually come out in less numbers to vote. As informed voters, you have to exercise your right."

Rahul Dravid, who is the Indian men's cricket team's head coach said, this is an opportunity for everyone to participate, and take forward democracy.