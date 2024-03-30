Nilesh Lanke first MLA to rejoin Sharad Pawar's NCP, rewarded with LS seat

Mumbai: The first MLA to return from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP to the founder Sharad Pawar’s fold has been rewarded with a Lok Sabha ticket and Nilesh Lanke is all set to contest the Ahmednagar seat from NCP (SP).

The NCP (SP) on Saturday declared the first list of candidates in which Lanke’s name figures.

The four other candidates are Supriya Sule (Baramati), Dr Amol Kolhe (Shirur), Bhaskar Bagare (Dindori-ST) and Amar Kale (Wardha).

Lanke was elected as an MLA from Parner in Ahmednagar district in the 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections.

After the June-July rebellion in the 25-year-old NCP, Lanke preferred to be with Ajit Pawar, who switched to the BJP-led NDA-camp to become the Deputy Chief Minister for the fifth time.