No alliance with Congress, AAP to contest all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, Chandigarh

Kejriwal's announcement came during a programme organised for the "doorstep delivery" of ration under the National Food Security Act of the Bhagwan Mann-led government in Punjab's Khanna. Mann had last month announced that AAP will fight the Punjab elections alone.

"Two years back, you gave your blessings. Out of 117 seats, you gave us 92 seats. You created history in Punjab. Today I again seek your blessing with folded hands. There will be Lok Sabha elections after two months. In Punjab there are 13 (Lok Sabha) seats, one is Chandigarh and there will be 14 seats. In the coming 10-15 days, the AAP will announce its candidates on all these 14 seats," Kejriwal said.

He said he requests them to bless AAP like the way they did two years ago and ensure that all 14 candidates win.

He also attacked his I.N.D.I.A ally, "if I ask you today, in 75 years, the Congress ruled for so many years. Tell me one good work the Congress has done. (You) will not remember. If I ask you, Akali Dal ruled for so many years, tell me one good work the Akali Dal has done. You will not remember."