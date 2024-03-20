Lok Sabha Elections : EC issues notification for 102 constituencies going to polls in phase 1

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notification for the elections in the parliamentary constituencies, which would go to polls in the first phase of voting on April 19.

Altogether 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states will go to polls in the first phase. The filing of nominations would commence immediately after the publication of the notification of polls. According to the notification issued in the Gazette of India on Wednesday, the candidates aspiring to contest in the constituencies in Bihar can file nominations till March 28, while the last date for doing so for the constituencies in 20 other states has been set as March 27.