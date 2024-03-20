Lok Sabha Elections : EC issues notification for 102 constituencies going to polls in phase 1

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notification for the elections in the parliamentary constituencies, which would go to polls in the first phase of voting on April 19.
Altogether 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states will go to polls in the first phase. The filing of nominations would commence immediately after the publication of the notification of polls. According to the notification issued in the Gazette of India on Wednesday, the candidates aspiring to contest in the constituencies in Bihar can file nominations till March 28, while the last date for doing so for the constituencies in 20 other states has been set as March 27.
The scrutiny of the nominations will take place in Bihar and the 20 other states on March 30 and March 28 respectively. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations has been set as April 2 for Bihar and March 30 for the other states.
The EC had on Saturday announced the schedule of the seven-phase polling in 543 parliamentary constituencies across the country to constitute the 18th Lok Sabha. While the first phase of polling would be conducted on April 19, the last would be held on June 1. The votes will be counted across the country on June 4.
Of the seven phases, the first phase of voting would see the highest number of constituencies going to the polls.
(Published 20 March 2024, 03:11 IST)