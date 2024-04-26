Policeman on poll duty kills himself in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district

Gariaband (Chhatttisgarh): A jawan of the Madhya Pradesh Special Armed Force deployed on poll duty died allegedly by suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Friday, police said.

Gariaband falls in the Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency where polling is underway in the second phase of the general elections.

The incident took place around 9 30 am at a government school in Kudedadar village under Piparchhedi police station limits where security personnel on poll duty have been stationed, a police official here said.

Head Constable Jiyalal Pawar allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in a room at the school, he said.