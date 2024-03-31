Priyanka takes a swipe at PM Modi, says message of Lord Ram's life is that power is not permanent

"When I was a kid, I used to come (here) with my grandmother Indira Gandhi Ji. She used to narrate Ram's 'jeevan gaatha' to me. Those in power today call themselves Ram bhakts. When I was sitting here, I thought that I should say something to them in this context," the Congress general secretary said.

Priyanka Gandhi said she thinks that those in power today are besotted with showoff and she wants to remind them of the thousands of years old tale and its message.

"When Lord Ram fought for truth, he did not have power, resources or even a chariot. Ravan had chariots, resources, army and golden Lanka but Lord Ram had truth, hope, belief, love, kindness, modesty, patience, courage and he had truth.

"I want to tell those in power and PM Narendra Modi that the message of Lord Ram's life is that power is not permanent, power comes and goes and arrogance gets shattered one day," Priyanka Gandhi said.