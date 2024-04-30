Punjab ex-ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress

New Delhi: Former Punjab Police additional director general Gurinder Singh Dhillon on Tuesday joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders in Delhi.

Dhillon, who recently opted for voluntary retirement from the Punjab Police, joined the Congress with his wife.

He was welcomed into the party fold by Devendra Yadav, the AICC's Punjab in-charge.

Dhillon said, "I have served my state for about two decades as a police officer. Today, I am here with the blessings of Rahul Gandhi ji. I met him during my two significant duties— the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and when Rahul Gandhi ji visited the Golden Temple for 'seva (service)'," he added.