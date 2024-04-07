Rahul kickstarts manifesto rally in Telangana, terms ED as 'Extortion Directorate'

Hyderabad: A day after releasing its manifesto, 'Nyay Patra', for the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress kickstarted its ‘public launch’ at Tukkuguda in Telangana on Saturday.
Lambasting the BJP stating that it works only for 3 to 4% of India's wealthy, Rahul Gandhi said under the current dispensation, the Enforcement Directorate had turned Extortion Directorate.
He also launched the Congress' five guarantees - for youth, farmers, women, workers and backward classes. The ‘Jana Jathara’ public meeting was also the official launch of the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Telangana.
“This is a revolutionary manifesto that will change the face of India. It is India’s soul and people’s voice. We heard the voice of your heart and prepared this manifesto,” he said.
It was in Tukkuguda that Congress launched the campaign for the assembly elections and registered a historic win.
“When we gave guarantees during the Telangana elections, those were people's voices. We have kept our promises,” he added.
Rahul added that unemployment is a big issue across the country, but in Telangana, Congress has provided 30,000 jobs and 50,000 more jobs will be created soon.
“Just like we have fulfilled our promises in Telangana, we will fulfill them across the country after coming to power. This manifesto is not just Congress's guarantees but also the voice of the people. We listened to the people and made this manifesto. The five Nyays are the soul of our manifesto,” he added.
He also said the Congress government will make the BCs, Dalits and advisais part of Indian bureaucracy, media, and every sector.
Firing shots at KCR, Rahul said, "He tapped thousands of phone calls and when they lost power, he tried to destroy the evidence. They ruled the state by extortion and making threats. Modi in Delhi is doing the same. Today, the ED has become an 'Extortion Directorate'. The most corrupt people and ministers are standing beside Modi.”
BJP has also been trying to suppress the Congress by freezing its accounts, but the Congress is not afraid of the BJP. Modi has the support of ED, CBI, IT, and his business friends. But Congress has the support of the people,” he added.