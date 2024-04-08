Rahul took PFI's support to contest in Wayanad, claims Smriti Irani

Continuing his attack against Gandhi, the BJP leader said, "Yesterday a Congress leader announced in Wayanad that Rahul Gandhi chose the seat as he feels that the people of Wayanad are more loyal. What about the loyalty of Amethi who tolerated an MP for 15 years who did nothing for them?"

"We all know that out of the 15 years, there was Soniaji's government at the Centre for 10 years and the SP's government in the state. Rahul Gandhi did nothing for Amethi. Now again the Modi government is being formed and there is a Yogi government in the state, what will Rahul Gandhi be able to do now?" Irani, who had caused a major upset in the 2019 general election by defeating Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, asked.