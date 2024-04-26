JOIN US
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Saksham app for differently abled

The Election Commission has brought out the Saksham app to benefit the 2.76 lakh differently-abled electors, who will cast votes in the state for the Phase 2 elections on Friday.
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 19:46 IST

The app provides useful information at the voter's fingertips, including facilities like wheelchair and transport, separate queue as well as sign language experts and Braille cards. Requests can be made for any of the facilities listed on the app till 5 pm on Friday.

As on Thursday evening, several differently-abled electors had requested for the facilities in the 14 constituencies going to the polls. This includes transport (489), wheelchair (756) and request for helpers (31).

Rs 2.31 crore seized

Officials have seized Rs 2.31 crore worth of cash and valuables in the 24 hours prior to Thursday evening. The total value of the seized cash and materials has reached Rs 433.39 crore.

(Published 25 April 2024, 19:46 IST)
Election CommissionLok Sabha Elections 2024

