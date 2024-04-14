Saleem Ahmed says Congress guarantees will ensure its victory

Bengaluru, DHNS: Campaigning for Bengaluru Central’s Congress candidate Mansoor Ali Khan in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the party’s star campaigner and Congress leader Saleem Ahmed declared that Mansoor’s victory is certain.
“People are fed up with the central government’s mismanagement and corruption and are desiring a change. The BJP government at the Centre has not fulfilled its promises of creating two crore jobs or providing Rs 15 lakh to our bank accounts from corrupt money,” he said.
Speaking about the Centre’s apathy, he said that the BJP has lost its moral right to seek citizens votes, and added that people are disillusioned by the centre’s governance.
“They have not provided the state with its rightful share of funds. Despite having 25 MPs and ministers, they have done injustice to Karnataka. This is unfortunate,” he explained.
However, boastful of Congress government’s implementation of five different schemes in Karnataka, he said, “After the Congress government came to power, five guarantee schemes have been implemented, and our government has acted as promised. Equal share for everyone, equal life for everyone - This is our commitment.” KPCC Vice President V S Aradhya, Secretary Sudhakar, Block Congress President Radhakrishna, and other local leaders present.
(Published 13 April 2024, 21:41 IST)