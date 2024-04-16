Sitaram Yechury asks EC for 'quick action' against PM Modi for accusing Oppn parties of disrespecting Lord Ram

New Delhi: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has approached Election Commission seeking 'quick action' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using Ram Temple consecration to level allegations against the Opposition, saying they were “clearly meant to rouse religious passions”.
Yechury said Modi’s remarks like Opposition is ‘opponent of Ram Temple’, ‘insulting Lord Ram’ and ‘will not allow Ram Navami celebrations’ were 'highly unfortunate' and that such 'divisive and baseless speeches' were delivered to 'incite passion' against them.
In his letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar last Saturday, he said there were a number of instances in his speeches where Modi has made references to the consecration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in which he has levelled allegations against certain opposition parties.
“The use of the Ram temple or the deity of Lord Ram to mobilise support for the BJP or to incite passions against opposition parties is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” he said, referring to Modi’s speeches in Rajasthan's Ajmer on April 6, Bihar's Nawada on April 7 and Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on April 9.
In one of his speeches, Yechury said, Modi implied that those who were against the consecration of the temple would oppose the forthcoming Ram navami celebrations. “This is an incitement of religious sentiment against a political opponent,” he said.
He said some of the utterances of Modi – which “target specific opposition parties” by alleging that they “harbour hatred for the Ram temple” and that they “insult Lord Ram”, and warning of those who oppose Ram Navami Celebration – are “clearly meant to rouse religious passions against the intended target”.
“As such, these actions contravene the law and are liable to attract the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 153A, sub-clause (a) and (b) and IPC Section 505, sub-section 2. Similarly, they attract the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, Section 123, clause 3 and 3A. It is highly unfortunate that such divisive and baseless speeches are being made by a person holding the high office of Prime Minister and who is the top-most leader of the ruling party,” Yechury said.
He urged the Election Commission to immediately intervene in the matter and take steps to curb the violations of the Model Code of Conduct and apply the law of the land impartially, regardless of the stature of the person involved. "Firm and quick action by the Election Commission of India is required to stop the further vitiation of the poll atmosphere," he added.
(Published 16 April 2024, 12:14 IST)