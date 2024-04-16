Sitaram Yechury asks EC for 'quick action' against PM Modi for accusing Oppn parties of disrespecting Lord Ram

New Delhi: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has approached Election Commission seeking 'quick action' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using Ram Temple consecration to level allegations against the Opposition, saying they were “clearly meant to rouse religious passions”.

Yechury said Modi’s remarks like Opposition is ‘opponent of Ram Temple’, ‘insulting Lord Ram’ and ‘will not allow Ram Navami celebrations’ were 'highly unfortunate' and that such 'divisive and baseless speeches' were delivered to 'incite passion' against them.

In his letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar last Saturday, he said there were a number of instances in his speeches where Modi has made references to the consecration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in which he has levelled allegations against certain opposition parties.

“The use of the Ram temple or the deity of Lord Ram to mobilise support for the BJP or to incite passions against opposition parties is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” he said, referring to Modi’s speeches in Rajasthan's Ajmer on April 6, Bihar's Nawada on April 7 and Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on April 9.

In one of his speeches, Yechury said, Modi implied that those who were against the consecration of the temple would oppose the forthcoming Ram navami celebrations. “This is an incitement of religious sentiment against a political opponent,” he said.