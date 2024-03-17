JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

B Sriramulu’s sister is YSR Congress candidate in Andhra Pradesh

Sriramulu is the BJP contestant from the Bellary segment in Karnataka.
Last Updated 16 March 2024, 22:32 IST

Hyderabad: The sister of BJP leader B Sriramulu is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on the YSR Congress ticket in Andhra Pradesh. The party has fielded Joladarasi Shantha as its candidate from Hindupur constituency.

Sources said Andhra Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy was looking for a candidate with good financial resources to enter the fray from Hindupur and Shantha is said to have fit the requirement.

(Published 16 March 2024, 22:32 IST)
