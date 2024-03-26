The Scindias: Moving seamlessly between parties in different elections on their home turf

In 2024, Scindia is again testing electoral waters, but under the banner of a different party – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – the political home to his parental aunts – former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and ex-MP minister Yashodhara Raje.