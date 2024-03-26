The Tuesday Interview | 'This election is about choosing the future of India'

People have to realise that the 2024 elections are the most important in the modern history of India. This is not about Modi versus Rahul or anyone else. This is not about BJP versus Congress. This is about the future of India and the kind of nation we want to build. You have lived in a free country; do you want your children to do so? Do you want them to be attacked for what they eat? Beaten up because of whom they pray to or whom they fall in love with? Each voter will have to realise that he is voting not for himself but for his children and grandchildren; that he is voting for inclusion, diversity and equal rights for all — for the idea of India itself.

You have earlier questioned the credibility of EVMs. Are you saying they are rigged?

I am talking not just about EVMs but the EVM system which can be manipulated with the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). I want to make sure that the vote am casting is the vote you are counting. Why cannot verification and counting of the VVPAT slips be the standard practice? If there is mistrust, why is it difficult to breach that trust deficit and end whispers of manipulation? Prove me wrong and strengthen public faith in elections!

Don't you think Rahul Gandhi's appeal to one's sense of honour, truth and justice is idealistic, lofty even, and lacks a mass emotional connect?

I won't call it idealism — emphasising truth and promoting love is not idealism, it is a way of life. 'Manavta' is bigger than Hindutva and that is what people need to understand. Everyone has advice for Rahul Gandhi but no one wants to listen. We may have not yet figured out how to build a deeper emotional connect but that should not stop us from trying!