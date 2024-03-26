TMC releases list of star campaigners for Lok Sabha elections 2024

Sayooni, June Malia and Rachana, who are already associated with the Trinamool and fighting this elections, are also in the list, which also have ministers and leaders like Chandrima Bhattacharya, Manoj Tiwaary, Mamata Thakur, Ritabrata Banerjee and Santanu Sen in the list of star campaigners.

Others who are contesting and in the list include Minister Partha Bhowmik, sitting MPs and actors Satabdi Roy and Dev and Debanghshu Bhattacharya as well as Lok Sabha member Pratima Mondal.

In the letter to the EC, Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said this list should be considered for remaining phases too if the Trinamool did not furnish any follow-up lists for the remaining phases of the polls.