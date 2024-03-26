TMC releases list of star campaigners for Lok Sabha elections 2024

Cricketer-turned-candidate Yusuf Pathan and actors-turned-candidates Sayooni Ghosh, June Malia and Rachana Banerjee along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be star campaigners for the Trinamool Congress during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.
Thirteen candidates are part of the list of 40 submitted by the party with the Election Commission on Tuesday. Mamata is top on the list followed by party General Secretaries Subrata Bakshi and Abhishek Banerjee while Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandhyopadhyay, Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee. Except Mamata and Bakshi, all are sitting MPs and candidates in the upcoming elections.
Pathan, a cricketer-turned-politician who will be fighting against Congress Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Berhampore, will be utilised by the party for his star power. Through this, the party has clearly indicated that Pathan is serious about politics and the Trinamool will be utilising him to campaign across Bengal.
Sayooni, June Malia and Rachana, who are already associated with the Trinamool and fighting this elections, are also in the list, which also have ministers and leaders like Chandrima Bhattacharya, Manoj Tiwaary, Mamata Thakur, Ritabrata Banerjee and Santanu Sen in the list of star campaigners.
Others who are contesting and in the list include Minister Partha Bhowmik, sitting MPs and actors Satabdi Roy and Dev and Debanghshu Bhattacharya as well as Lok Sabha member Pratima Mondal.
In the letter to the EC, Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said this list should be considered for remaining phases too if the Trinamool did not furnish any follow-up lists for the remaining phases of the polls.
