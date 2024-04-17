TMC releases Lok Sabha elections manifesto; jobs, housing, free LPG cylinders among poll promises

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday released their manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In her speech while releasing the document, the TMC chief outlined the main gurantees, saying, "we pledge to uplift every Indian with guaranteed employment, universal housing, free LPG cylinders, assured MSP for farmers, scholarships for SC, ST, OBC students and much more."

"Together, let's overthrow the BJP Zamindars and pave the way for a dignified life for all," she added.