Towns, villages, housing societies in Jalgaon to be awarded plaques based on polling figures

Pune: In a bid to boost voter turnout in the ongoing general elections, the administration of north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district has announced that towns, villages and even housing societies will be awarded gold, silver and bronze plaques based on the voting percentage in the area.

The initiative, conceived by district collector Ayush Prasad, aims to elevate the voting percentage of the district. Colonies, housing societies, villages and urban centres with a voting percentage between 76 and 85 will receive a bronze plaque.

Those with a voting percentage between 86 and 96 will be honored with a silver plaque, while areas achieving 96 to 100 per cent voting will be awarded a golden plaque, he said.