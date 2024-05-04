Two Jannayak Janata Party leaders resign citing ‘personal reasons’

Gurugram: Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) suffered a double blow in Gurugram on Saturday when Sube Singh Bohra and Naresh Sehrawat resigned from the party citing “personal reasons”.

At a press conference here, Bohra said he stayed in the JJP following the policy of Jannayak Chaudhary Devi Lal and served as long as he could but for sometime now he was not able to be active in the party due to personal reasons.